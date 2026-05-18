Sailor rescued in the knick of time as massive, record-breaking wildfire engulfs California island

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. - A massive wildfire continues to rage across Santa Rosa Island, scorching more than 10,000 acres of the scenic California island as firefighters battle difficult conditions.

This marks the largest fire that has ever burned on the island.

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According to Cal Fire, crews are struggling to contain the blaze due to strong winds fueling rapid uphill fire runs. Officials say structures remain under threat, while coastal marine layer conditions and high winds have impacted the ability to use air operations.

Firefighters are also facing additional challenges, including ways to protect endangered wildlife and sensitive cultural and historical sites, as well as overcoming difficulties caused by the island’s remote location and limited communication infrastructure.

The wildfire was reported after a 67-year-old mariner fired an emergency flare gun to call for help when he crashed his sailboat into the rocks near the island on Friday.

A fast-moving wildfire that has since spread across Channel Islands National Park, was reported when dry vegetation ignited.

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According to Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, rescue crews were dispatched after the man spent the night stranded on the island.

Images released by officials showed the mariner near large "SOS" letters carved into the scorched ground to attract attention from rescuers overhead.

Since the rescue, the fire has rapidly expanded and remains 0% contained, forcing the emergency evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

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Officials said the employees were safely transported from the housing areas that were threatened with being cut off by the fire to Oxnard Airport.

Authorities continue to monitor the fire and work to slow its spread amid the difficult weather conditions and challenging terrain.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries related to the fire.

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This comes as another blaze, the Sandy Fire, has scorched more than 1,300 acres across Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, California.

Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations across the region as the fire continues to spread rapidly with 0% containment.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates.