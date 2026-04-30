Local state of emergency declared in California over invasive species threat

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A state of emergency was declared in San Joaquin County over concerns about a fast-spreading invasive species plaguing California’s waterways.

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The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to issue a local emergency in response to the threat posed by the golden mussels in the San Joaquin Delta.

"The Delta is central to San Joaquin County’s identity, and with more than two-thirds of the Delta within our county, protecting it must remain a top priority," Paul Canepa, a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said.

Officials warn that this is an immediate threat as the species can rapidly colonize surfaces, clog pipelines, restrict water flows and disrupt natural habitats.

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Local leaders are now urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand resources and coordination statewide, saying the sea animals are posing serious risks to water conveyance systems, flood control infrastructure, agriculture, recreation and the Delta’s ecosystem.

"We appreciate the state’s partnership, but prevention alone is not enough where this species is already established," Canepa said. "This declaration should serve as a warning across California that we need targeted solutions for the Delta and a serious conversation about mitigation."

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told Fox News affiliate KTXL-TV that the administration recognizes the urgency facing San Joaquin County and is "focused on deploying every available resource" effectively to combat the invasive species.

"The current challenge requires sustained commitment rather than short-term emergency measures," spokesperson Anthony Martinez said in an emailed statement to KTXL-TV.

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"The scale, complexity and regional nature of this threat exceed the capacity of San Joaquin County to effectively respond without additional state and federal support, particularly in safeguarding critical infrastructure and maintaining water supply reliability," the statement continues.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden mussels, also known as Limnoperna fortunei, were first detected in North America in 2024 and have since spread across California.

Although the species is similar to quagga and zebra mussels, golden mussels can thrive in waters with a wider range of temperatures and salinity levels. This allows them to spread rapidly across various environments.

Officials say the species not only poses a serious risk to the ecosystem, but could also have significant economic impacts, including costly repairs and maintenance of boats, infrastructure and hydroelectric facilities.

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The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors said the local emergency declaration will also help protect boating access, fishing, public infrastructure, farms and freshwater systems throughout the region.

"Golden mussels affect far more than recreational boating," District 1 Supervisor Mario Gardea said. "They threaten agriculture and critical local infrastructure, increase flood risks and could bring major mitigation costs that taxpayers may ultimately bear. That is why we need urgent action and strong regional coordination now."