Health officials warn of deadly brain-eating amoeba as summer approaches

Health officials across the country are advising residents to remain alert for a rare but deadly pathogen as summer approaches.

Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba," is a naturally occurring organism found in soil and warm freshwater, including lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs.

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In rare instances, it has also been detected in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads and other recreational water venues.

While exposure to the organism is relatively common, infections are extremely rare. When they do occur, they can lead to a severe and often fatal brain infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Between 1962 and 2024, 167 cases were reported nationwide, with only four known survivors. Typically, fewer than 10 people in the U.S. are infected each year.

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In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its awareness campaign and clinical guidance to help healthcare professionals diagnose cases earlier.

The new recommendations include enhanced diagnostic workflows using PCR testing and antigen detection, updated water testing protocols for high-risk areas and revised treatment guidance for compassionate-use drugs.

The updates come as local health departments across the southern U.S. issued warnings following a heat wave that had pushed freshwater temperatures to record highs. These conditions can increase the likelihood of naegleria fowleri growth.

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Officials say the updated guidelines will serve as a "front line in environmental screening for naegleria in warm, untreated water bodies, especially those near recreational zones or residential developments."

Rapid testing is expected to play a key role in supporting local hospitals and urgent care centers, particularly because early symptoms can resemble bacterial meningitis.

Public health labs are also preparing to expand testing capacity in the event of outbreaks and to train healthcare professionals on proper sample collection and handling.

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Despite the organism’s alarming nickname, experts emphasize that infections remain extremely rare. Still, they encourage the public to stay informed and take simple precautions, especially during warmer months when freshwater activities are more common.