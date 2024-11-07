Search
Earth & Space
Invasive species never seen before in North America found in California

The freshwater mussels are native to China and Southeast Asia, and likely came into California on a ship from an international port.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif.– An invasive species of freshwater mussel never-before-seen in the United States was found in California

Golden mussels, or Limnoperna fortunei, were recently found at the Port of Stockton in the Sacramento – San Joaquin River Delta, the California Department of Parks and Recreation (PARKS) said

The freshwater mussels are native to China and Southeast Asia, and likely came into California on a ship from an international port, the department said. 

This is the first known introduction of the golden mussel in North America, according to PARKS. 

Close-up images of golden mussels (Limnoperna fortunei) recently discovered in California.

(California Department of Water Resources / FOX Weather)

"The species poses a significant immediate threat to the ecological health of the Delta and all waters of the state, water conveyance systems, infrastructure and water quality," PARKS said. So it's important the mussels are contained quickly. The agency said suspected mussels have already been spotted at O’Neill Forebay in Merced County, California. 

PARKS said waterways that have a heavy encrustation of golden mussels have seen native species harmed, diminished water quality and blocked local and industrial water intakes. 

If the mussels can't be contained, they risk infiltrating more freshwater systems in California and spreading to other ports in North America. 

The mussels look similar and have similar impacts to other species of mussels like zebra and quagga mussels, so genetic testing has to be done to confirm species identification, PARKS said. 

The California Natural Resources Agency is urging anyone working or recreating in freshwater to clean, drain, and dry their watercraft and equipment every time they remove them from a body of water. 

To report suspected golden mussels in California, please go to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife Invasive Species Program.

