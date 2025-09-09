Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Kiko makes closest approach to Hawaii while East Coast flood risk grows

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Kiko rapidly weakens to tropical storm as former hurricane makes closest approach to Hawaiian Islands

Tropical Storm Kiko is continuing to rapidly weaken as the former major hurricane makes its closest approach to the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday. The biggest impact expected in Hawaii is the massive waves churned up as the tropical storm continues to move across the Central Pacific Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said swells generated by Tropical Storm Kiko have been building from east to west across the exposed Hawaiian waters and will likely peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially producing life-threatening surf and rip currents at local beaches.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Kiko.

(FOX Weather)



Stalled weather pattern to bring coastal flooding, rip currents to mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Florida

A sprawling, stationary front has parked itself just off the Eastern Seaboard, which will bring days of dry conditions for most of the East Coast. However, this same weather pattern will bring a flood threat to low-lying coastal communities and days of dangerous beach conditions for those trying to enjoy the last days of summer.

An area of strong high pressure over New England will bring strong winds from the northeast pushing water onto and over East Coast beaches. This flooding will be enhanced by a nearly full Moon, which will bring peak flooding during high tides.

This graphic shows an area of high pressure that will bring a coastal flood threat from the mid-Atlantic to Florida coasts.

(FOX Weather)



Florida faces threat of daily downpours, flash flooding through late-week

Much of the Florida Peninsula faces a wet week as a lingering frontal boundary and abundant tropical moisture keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each afternoon and evening through the end of the workweek. Parts of Florida remain under a consistent Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat each day this week.

On Monday, portions of Miami were placed under a Flash Flood Warning as over 3.5 inches of rain fell in just a few hours. Despite the flooding concerns, this rainfall will help put a dent in the drought conditions plaguing the southeastern coast of Florida.

This graphic shows the rainfall forecast in Florida through Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Dog rescued from rushing water in California Aqueduct

San Bernardino firefighters jumped into action last week to rescue a dog that was trapped by water on a support beam in the middle of the California Aqueduct.

New video that was released by the department showed the swift-water rescue, which happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

