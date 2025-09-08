Images show road collapse in New York after heavy rain

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. – Part of a parkway north of New York City remains closed Monday after heavy rain caused the road to buckle, according to New York State Department of Transportation officials.

The Dobbs Ferry Fire Department said Saw Mill River Parkway Southbound between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue in Hastings are closed due to the collapse.

The fire department shared photos of the damage to the parkway, showing large pieces of the road out of place.

In a statement, New York State Department of Transportation officials said crews were immediately dispatched to address the damage near Exit 113 caused by this weekend’s rainy weather.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, communities near Hastings and Dobbs Ferry saw more than 1 inch of rain, including nearly 2 inches in Scarsdale between Friday and Saturday.

The parkway is back open northbound, and the department said all efforts are being made to reopen the southbound lanes.

This area sees average daily traffic of 47,000 vehicles and is not traditionally prone to flooding.