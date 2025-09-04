Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Watching tropical Atlantic and Gulf as peak hurricane season approaches

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Conditions remain conducive for next tropical depression in Atlantic as peak hurricane season approaches

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor a tropical disturbance that emerged off the coast of Africa last weekend, and forecasters are saying it will likely become Tropical Depression Seven or Tropical Storm Gabrielle later this week or over the weekend.

The disturbance is currently located in the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands and is producing showers and thunderstorms that became somewhat better organized Thursday morning, according to the NHC. The disturbance is moving into an area where environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development.

This graphic shows development odds for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Uncontrolled wildfire threatens historic California Gold Rush community, part of lightning-caused fire complex

Evacuations remain in place as firefighters try to get a better handle on a massive wildfire raging within a historic California Gold Rush community that forced residents to flee their homes and seek safety.

According to the latest information from CAL FIRE, the 6-5 Wildfire in Tuolumne County grew rapidly and remains extremely active with no containment. This fire is part of a larger wildfire complex that has scorched more than 13,000 acres, which firefighters said was caused by lightning strikes igniting dry forest.

Gulf could creep back to life as peak of hurricane season fast approaches

While the Gulf has been relatively quiet so far this hurricane season, forecasts show that may be changing as the peak of the season approaches on Sept. 10.

In the latest long-range tropical outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, parts of the Gulf and the northern Caribbean Sea are highlighted for potential tropical development into mid-September. The FOX Forecast Center said sea-surface temperatures in the Gulf are above average in the mid- to upper 80s, which is highly supportive of tropical development.

Long-range tropical outlook from Sept. 10-16, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: 'Volnado' forms inside Hawaii's Kilauea volcano during recent eruptive episode

Something unusual was spotted swirling within the crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano during the most recent eruptive episode on Tuesday.

"We know you’ve heard of a volcano, but how about a volnado?" the U.S. Geological Survey joked in a post on X. It’s a good way to describe what was seen, however.

