Traveling for fall foliage? Here's where you should go and when

SEATTLE – Travelers planning fall getaways this year to foliage destinations or warm climates might be pleasantly surprised by affordability, according to travel experts with Expedia.

The popular online travel site recently released its 2025 fall travel outlook, which highlighted the best dates and destinations to avoid paying top dollar.

Travel experts found that for domestic flights between Sept. 29 and Oct. 27 are expected to be the cheapest. Oct. 26 and Nov. 24 are the best dates for international travel.

"Fall is the sweet spot for savvy travelers," Melanie Fish, head of public relations for Expedia Group Brands, said in a statement. "Not only are airfares dropping during the shoulder season, but hotel and vacation rental prices are as well. As a matter of fact, some Cancun vacation rentals available on Expedia can drop by 45 percent at the end of September compared to August."

Expedia said cities in Connecticut, Virginia and Michigan are seeing significant increases in search traffic, which can correlate to destinations with fall foliage and even Oktoberfest celebrations.

Whistler, British Columbia, has seen about a 40% rise in interest, which could be fueled by the region’s outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and early-season skiing.

Large parts of Canada have already started to see the foliage process begin, with peak colors expected later in the month and into early October.

For most of the U.S., peak foliage season takes place in October but can vary by several weeks depending on local climate conditions.

Outside of North America, Expedia reported that popular destinations include cities in Guatemala and Egypt, as well as Thailand and Japan.

Travel experts did not explain why these international destinations are seeing such strong interest, but even events as simple as a sporting matchups can be enough to drive traffic.

Sports enthusiasts are believed to be driving increased searches for Oklahoma City, home of the reigning basketball champions, with the new season tipping off in late October.

Expedia recommends bundling flight and hotel bookings, when possible, to maximize savings.

A previous study by experts at North Carolina’s Appalachian State University estimated the annual economic impact of foliage in classic sightseeing areas around the country to be about $30 billion.

Travel experts said interest in bookings for Thanksgiving and Christmas began weeks ago, with prices that could bottom out in October before climbing as the holiday season approaches.