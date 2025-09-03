Watch: 'Volnado' forms inside Hawaii's Kilauea volcano during recent eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Something unusual was spotted swirling within the crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano during the most recent eruptive episode on Tuesday.

"We know you’ve heard of a volcano, but how about a volnado?" the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) joked in a post on X.

It’s a good way to describe what was seen, however.

The USGS said that cameras were able to capture the moment a swirling cloud of smoke and debris formed within Halema’uma’u crater as Kilauea was belching massive lava fountains that shot hundreds of feet into the air.

The cloud, which resembled a dust devil or tornado, began to suck up loose ash deposits and smoke as it swirled on the crater floor.

The video shows the "volnado" growing larger for some time before it moved into the lava fountain itself and dissipated.

"These whirlwinds, which can also occur on the crater rim downwind of the eruption (within the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park), have been documented during several eruptive episodes," the USGS said.

In fact, during an eruptive episode in March, video captured the moment hot gasses and lava started to spin into the air, forming what was described as a "lavanado."

In 2023, another video showed hot, rapidly rising air grabbing fresh lava and tossing it into the air before moving up the side of the mountain and sucked up dirt and rocks.

The USGS said the events are caused "by the chaotic and turbulent mixing of hot and cold air."

Kilauea has now seen 32 eruptive episodes since the main eruption began in December 2024.