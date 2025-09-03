Massive wildfire rages within historic California Gold Rush community as flames devour structures, landscape

CHINESE CAMP, Calif. – A massive wildfire raging within a historic California Gold Rush community has forced residents to flee their homes and seek safety as flames devour the landscape and structures.

According to the latest information from CAL FIRE, the 6-5 Wildfire in Tuolumne County grew rapidly and remains extremely active with no containment.

Officials said mandatory evacuations have been ordered, with "widespread warnings extending further."

Evacuations include Chinese Camp, which is an abandoned community that was once home to 5,000 Chinese miners, in addition to many Americans and Europeans.

