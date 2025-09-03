Search
Extreme Weather
Massive wildfire rages within historic California Gold Rush community as flames devour structures, landscape

By Steven Yablonski
A video shared by the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services shows the 6-5 Fire raging within Chinese Camp in California. The census-designated community is the remnant of an historic California Gold Rush mining town.

CHINESE CAMP, Calif. – A massive wildfire raging within a historic California Gold Rush community has forced residents to flee their homes and seek safety as flames devour the landscape and structures.

According to the latest information from CAL FIRE, the 6-5 Wildfire in Tuolumne County grew rapidly and remains extremely active with no containment.

  • The 6-5 Wildfire in California is seen raging on Sept. 2, 2025.
    The 6-5 Wildfire in California is seen raging on Sept. 2, 2025. (Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services/Facebook)

  • An airplane is seen dropping fire retardant on the 6-5 Wildfire in California on Sept. 2, 2025.
    An airplane is seen dropping fire retardant on the 6-5 Wildfire in California on Sept. 2, 2025. (Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services/Facebook)

  • Structures are seen burning as the 6-5 Wildfire rages in California on Sept. 2, 2025.
    Structures are seen burning as the 6-5 Wildfire rages in California on Sept. 2, 2025. (Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services/Facebook)

  • This image shows the 6-5 Wildfire burning in California on Sept. 2, 2025.
    This image shows the 6-5 Wildfire burning in California on Sept. 2, 2025. (Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services/Facebook)

Officials said mandatory evacuations have been ordered, with "widespread warnings extending further."

Evacuations include Chinese Camp, which is an abandoned community that was once home to 5,000 Chinese miners, in addition to many Americans and Europeans.

