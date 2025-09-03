Why the National Park Service is seeking help in search for large, yellow-stripped spiders

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - An invasive species of arachnid, known as the Joro spider, is spinning webs far from its native range, and now the National Park Service says it needs the public's help in tracking its expansion.

Rangers report that the species has recently been spotted in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and there are no clear indications as to how far its presence now stretches along the Eastern Seaboard.

Originally from East Asia, the Joro spider was first detected in Georgia around 2013, and since then, it has been observed in most southern states.

Entomologists say that the Joro spider is fairly recognizable due to its large, colorful yellow abdomen with blue stripes, its black-and-yellow banded legs and the distinctive golden-hued web.

While they are not considered to be harmful to humans, Joro spiders can pose a threat to native spider populations and potentially disrupt local ecosystems.

Experts at the University of Georgia say the species' high metabolism rate may allow it to survive in cooler climates, increasing its chances of spreading farther north.

Previous studies have compared the Joro spider with the golden silk spider, which migrated from tropical regions into the Southeast more than a century ago but has struggled during colder weather.

In Great Smoky Mountains National Park, rangers report seeing increasing signs of the Joro spider, particularly in the Cades Cove area of eastern Tennessee.

To better understand the spread, the National Park Service is encouraging visitors to assist experts in documenting sightings.

"If you spot a Joro spider in the park, please upload a photo using the free iNaturalist app," NPS staff stated. "Your observations will provide valuable data to help us better understand and manage this invasive species. Together, we can protect the Smokies’ natural balance."

With increased public involvement, scientists hope to monitor the Joro spider’s expansion more effectively and conduct future studies.