Gulf could creep back to life as peak of hurricane season fast approaches

MIAMI – While the Gulf of America has been relatively quiet so far this hurricane season, forecasts show that may be changing as the peak of the season approaches.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) estimates the tropics are likely to shift closer to home in the Gulf during the next few weeks.

SEPTEMBER SKYGAZING GUIDE: SATURN SHINES BRIGHT, CORN MOON AND AUTUMNAL EQUINOX

Longe range outlook for Sept. 10-16.

(FOX Weather)



In the latest long-range tropical outlook from the CPC, parts of the Gulf and the northern Caribbean Sea are highlighted for potential tropical development into mid-September.

The FOX Forecast Center said ocean temperatures in the Gulf are above average in the mid- to upper-80s, which is highly supportive of tropical development.

BRYAN NORCROSS: CAN'T RULE OUT IMPACTS IN THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS NEXT WEEK

Current water temperatures in the Gulf.

(FOX Weather)



The Atlantic hurricane season's peak is Sept. 10, about when the CPC estimates tropical activity could pick up.

"When it comes to monitoring the tropics, when you're out of this part of the tropical Atlantic, it's a long hurry up and wait," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said.

With multiple frontal boundaries continuing to shift across the eastern U.S., any stalled front over the central or eastern Gulf could provide the spark needed for tropical trouble, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Atlantic basin overview.

(FOX Weather)



The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area to watch in the far eastern Atlantic with high chances of development over the next week. If it continues developing, this area to watch could be given the name Gabrielle.

For now, no imminent tropical threats are expected through the end of the week.