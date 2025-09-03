Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wildfire explodes in California as tropics heat up in Atlantic, Pacific

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Massive 6-5 Wildfire rages within historic California Gold Rush community

A massive wildfire raging within a historic California Gold Rush community has forced residents to flee their homes and seek safety as flames devour the landscape and structures.

According to the latest information from CAL FIRE, the 6-5 Wildfire in Tuolumne County grew rapidly and remains extremely active with no containment.

Conditions remain conducive for Atlantic disturbance to become Tropical Depression 7

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a tropical disturbance that emerged off the coast of Africa last weekend, and forecasters are saying it will likely become Tropical Depression Seven or Tropical Storm Gabrielle later this week or over the weekend.

The disturbance is currently located in the eastern tropical Atlantic to the southwest of the Cabo Verde islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but it is moving into an area where environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development.

Lorena becomes a hurricane in Pacific and could impact Baja California, Southwest US

Lorena became a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific Ocean Wednesday morning and is expected to track parallel to the Baja California coast of Mexico before approaching land late this week or over the weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, some of the tropical moisture from Lorena could enhance the seasonal monsoon weather pattern across the Southwest U.S., with heavy rain beginning late Thursday or early Friday.

Farther west in the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is expected to head in the general direction of Hawaii by early next week.

Watch this: Video reveals first known evidence of dusky sharks preying on seals off Nantucket

A new study has revealed something shark conservationists have never achieved: direct observations of dusky sharks hunting and preying on gray seals.

Aerial video taken by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) in July 2023 showed a seal being attacked and eaten by preying dusky sharks off the coast of Nantucket.

