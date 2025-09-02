Top beaches still basked in 80+ degree warmth in September and October

As the last holiday of the summer comes to a close, fall activities such as school and sports resume. Despite the cooler weather on the way, there are some desirable U.S. locations still holding on to warm temperatures for you to escape to this fall season.

Based on data and information compiled by the NOAA Regional Climate Center, we can identify some of the best vacation spots to visit this fall, with average high temperatures exceeding 80 degrees.

Tampa, Florida

Clearwater Beach

Although there is no beach directly in Tampa, the nearest beach is located in Clearwater, nearly 40 minutes away. Clearwater Beach is home to 35 miles of sugar-sand and endless opportunities for the entire family to enjoy.

According to the NOAA Regional Climate Center, the average monthly high temperatures for September and October in Tampa range from 85-90°F, making this a top choice for visitors this fall to escape the cold weather.

The city offers numerous opportunities to relax and enjoy the outdoors, including dolphin tours, kayaking, beachside dining, and more.

Rockport, Texas

Rockport Beach

The second location on our list is Rockport Beach, a unique setting when compared to other beaches around the U.S.

Rockport Beach is designated as a "Blue Wave Beach," meaning it is litter-free, accessible to people with disabilities, and offers public restrooms. According to officials, there are only three other blue wave beaches on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The average high temperatures in Rockport range from 83-89°F from September to October. The perfect conditions to take a dip in the ocean before walking into town nearby to explore the shops and restaurants.

The beach also hosts monthly market days featuring vendors of all types selling handmade items, food, and drinks.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Waikiki Beach

Third on our list of top beach vacation locations is one of the most famous beaches in the world, with more than four million people visiting each year, according to gohawaii.com.

The average monthly high temperatures range from 86-88°F from September to October in the area, according to the NOAA Regional Climate Center.

Known for its picturesque beauty, Hawaii is an ideal vacation destination to escape the dropping fall temperatures. There are endless opportunities to enjoy with family, such as snorkeling, mountain tubing, parasailing, deep-sea fishing, and much more.

Key West, Florida

Smathers Beach

Fourth on our list of best beach vacation spots is Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida, otherwise known as the largest public beach in the Keys.

The average monthly high temperatures range from 85-89°F for the start of the fall season in September and October.

Key West is an excellent location to sink your feet in the sand and unwind for an extended vacation. The city offers a variety of activities to enjoy, including golf, snorkeling, dolphin tours, and shark and wildlife eco-tours.

Panama City, Florida

Panama City Beach

Florida is home to a variety of beaches to explore all year round. With average monthly high temperatures ranging from 81-88°F from September to October, Panama City offers a great opportunity to disconnect and enjoy what the coastal city has to offer.

The beach offers a plethora of restaurants with fresh seafood, tropical cocktails, and beautiful views of the Gulf of America. There is also a beach club open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

From October 16-19, the beach club will be hosting the Schooners Lobster Festival, where lobster lovers can enjoy live music, specialty meals, and an incredible sand sculpture.

If you’re looking to escape the cold temperatures this fall, be sure to check out these locations for your next great escape.

Mobile, Alabama

Dauphin Island

Alabama is home to a vast number of football greats, but it is also known for its lasting heat. According to the data from NOAA Regional Climate Centers, the city of Mobile, Alabama, averages monthly high temperatures ranging from 81-88°F from September to October.

Although there is no beach located in Mobile, Dauphin Island is approximately 40 minutes away, offering a public beach.

The island has a vast amount of opportunities, such as shopping and restaurants, to ensure you do not need to travel far once you’re settled. There is also the opportunity to visit local attractions, including historic military forts and the USS Alabama Battleship.

Wilmington, NC

Wrightsville, Beach

The honorable mention on our list must include an underrated vacation spot in Wilmington, North Carolina—Wrightsville Beach, located only 10 minutes away from the city.

Wilmington offers numerous opportunities to unwind and enjoy a vacation with family or friends. The average high temperature for September is still 83 degrees, though it dips to 76 degrees in October as fall kicks in.

Luckily, this is the perfect weather for playing a round of golf at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course, where rates begin at $27 for non-residents, according to wilmingtonnc.gov. If you are not the golfing type, there are also many parks and trails to explore throughout the area.