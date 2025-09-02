Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

8-year-old boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys

No information was available on the severity of the child's injuries.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Florida beachgoers took video of a shark fighting with a stingray along Panama City Beach, Florida.

FILE: Shark fights with stingray off Panama City Beach, Florida

Florida beachgoers took video of a shark fighting with a stingray along Panama City Beach, Florida.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy suffered injuries from a shark bite while snorkeling off Key Largo on Labor Day. 

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. 

The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for further care. 

SEE IT: GREAT WHITE SHARK LURKING OFF MAINE'S COAST SPOTTED BY DRONE

Police in Scarborough, Maine have confirmed that a great white shark has been spotted off the coast, near Portland. Police are encouraging the public to stay aware.

Watch: Great white shark spotted by drone of coast of Maine

Police in Scarborough, Maine have confirmed that a great white shark has been spotted off the coast, near Portland. Police are encouraging the public to stay aware.

No information was available on the severity of the child's injuries. 

The sheriff's office said the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission were notified about the shark bite. 

It's unknown what type of shark bit the child. 

Tags
Loading...