8-year-old boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy suffered injuries from a shark bite while snorkeling off Key Largo on Labor Day.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for further care.

No information was available on the severity of the child's injuries.

The sheriff's office said the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission were notified about the shark bite.

It's unknown what type of shark bit the child.