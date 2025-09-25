Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical trouble could be brewing for US East Coast next week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical trouble could be brewing for US East Coast next week

Tropical Storm Humberto formed Wednesday northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it heads northwestward over the next several days. It's expected to curve out to sea before it reaches the U.S. East Coast.

However, the National Hurricane Center believes Invest 94L, currently near the Dominican Republic, will be next to develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Imelda late this week or over the weekend.

This system could pose trouble somewhere between Florida and the mid-Atlantic next week, but FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross warns that the system's track remains highly uncertain due to its proximity to Humberto.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Gabrielle expected to make rare direct hit on Azores as it barrels toward Europe

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Azores as Hurricane Gabrielle continues to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline as a Category 1 hurricane.

A hurricane impacting the Azores doesn't happen very often. According to the FOX Forecast Center, since 1850, only 15 hurricanes are documented to have passed within 50 miles of the island chain.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle.

(FOX Weather)



New York City, Philadelphia, Washington face tornado threat as heavy rain, severe storms threaten East Coast

An advancing cold front is expected to spark widespread rain and thunderstorms along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday, with cities like New York City, Philadelphia and Washington at risk of severe weather, including tornadoes.

While the greatest hazards will be damaging wind gusts, flooding rain and lightning, some storms could produce tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sept. 25, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Skydivers capture true shape of rainbow as they plummet toward Earth

A rainbow may appear as though it is a half circle, with the middle showcasing its colors across a blue landscape of the sky. However, this common weather phenomenon is actually a full circle.

Skydivers in the United Kingdom captured stunning views, showing the true shape of a rainbow from thousands of feet up in the sky.

