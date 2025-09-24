Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Drone video shows police lassoing gator at Florida home

Alligators usually grow between 6 and 12 feet long, with females rarely exceeding 9 feet, according to the Florida Department of State.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows Florida deputies capturing alligator

CLERMONT, Fla. – Deputies recently wrangled an alligator lurking around the front porch of a Central Florida home.

The incident occurred in early September, when a woman in the town of Clermont reported an alligator right outside of her home.

Drone footage showed deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arriving at the scene and finding the reptile.

The gator on the front porch.

However, the animal sneaks off into a garden and makes its way to the backyard.

There, a deputy throws a lasso around the alligator. The animal then fights back by whipping its tail and rolling around.

The gator whips around.

Once restrained, the alligator is carried out and into a police vehicle.

The alligator is the official state reptile of Florida.

