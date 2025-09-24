Watch: Drone video shows police lassoing gator at Florida home

CLERMONT, Fla. – Deputies recently wrangled an alligator lurking around the front porch of a Central Florida home.

The incident occurred in early September, when a woman in the town of Clermont reported an alligator right outside of her home.

Drone footage showed deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arriving at the scene and finding the reptile.

However, the animal sneaks off into a garden and makes its way to the backyard.

There, a deputy throws a lasso around the alligator. The animal then fights back by whipping its tail and rolling around.

Once restrained, the alligator is carried out and into a police vehicle.

Alligators usually grow between 6 and 12 feet long, with females rarely exceeding 9 feet, according to the Florida Department of State.

The alligator is the official state reptile of Florida.