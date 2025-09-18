Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Gabrielle forecast to become hurricane, rare September rain soaks SoCal

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle 'struggling' over Atlantic but still forecast to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is "struggling" to better organize as it spins across the central Atlantic, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say it’s still forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early next week.

As of Thursday, direct impacts aren’t expected in the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico or the U.S. East Coast. However, Bermuda should monitor the forecast for potential impacts.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Storm Mario's remnants bring unseasonable surge of rain to Southern California, Southwest US

An unseasonable surge of rain is moving across Southern California and the Southwest U.S. Thursday as moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario moves through the region, bringing cloudy skies, scattered showers and the potential for thunderstorms through Friday.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat for inland areas of Central and Southern California, including some of the northern and eastern suburbs of Los Angeles and the mountainous terrain east of San Diego, as well as parts of western Arizona and southern Nevada.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat for Southern California and the Southwest U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Flash flood threat returns to South Florida into the weekend

A surge of tropical moisture has returned across South Florida. This moisture surge will not only increase the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms, but it will also increase the coverage of rain late this week and into the weekend.

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk is in place through Saturday morning across southeastern Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Through Sunday, an additional widespread 2-3 inches of rain is possible, mainly across the east coast of Florida.

This graphic shows the rainfall forecast in Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: London pilots struggle to land amid 45-mph crosswinds at Heathrow

The sun was shining, but it was no picnic for pilots trying to land jets amid a blistering windstorm at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.

A strong low-pressure system swirled across northern Scotland and into the North Sea, bringing strong winds across the British Isles.

