Watch: London pilots struggle to land amid 45-mph crosswinds at Heathrow

LONDON – The sun was shining, but it was no picnic for pilots trying to land jets amid a blistering windstorm at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.

A strong low pressure center swirled across northern Scotland and into the North Sea, bringing strong winds across the British Isles.

BIG JET TV stationed a camera at the end of one of the runways, as an excited announcer watched nearby, providing play-by-play as pilots struggled with the conditions.

PLANES MAKE HARROWING LANDINGS IN LONDON AMID 50 MPH GUSTS FROM STORM DARRAGH

"BOOM! Flippin' heck, mate!" the announcer exclaimed as a large British Airways jet slammed into the runway, wind whipping through the microphone.

Video showed other white-knuckle landings from British Airways, Aer Lingus and Air India, some of them aborting the attempt and going around for a second pass.

Heathrow's anemometer reported multiple gusts over 40 mph Monday, with peak gusts of 45 mph. Winds were even stronger in more exposed areas, with a gust of 78 mph observed on the Isle of Wight.