Extreme Weather
Watch: London pilots struggle to land amid 45-mph crosswinds at Heathrow

BIG Jet TV stationed a camera at the end of one of the runways, as an excited announcer watched nearby, providing play-by-play as pilots struggled with the conditions.

By Scott Sistek
LONDON – The sun was shining, but it was no picnic for pilots trying to land jets amid a blistering windstorm at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.

A strong low pressure center swirled across northern Scotland and into the North Sea, bringing strong winds across the British Isles.

BIG JET TV stationed a camera at the end of one of the runways, as an excited announcer watched nearby, providing play-by-play as pilots struggled with the conditions.

PLANES MAKE HARROWING LANDINGS IN LONDON AMID 50 MPH GUSTS FROM STORM DARRAGH

Planes struggle to land in London

Multiple planes have to abort landings at London's Heathrow Airport on Sept. 15, 2025.

(BIG JET TV via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"BOOM! Flippin' heck, mate!" the announcer exclaimed as a large British Airways jet slammed into the runway, wind whipping through the microphone. 

Video showed other white-knuckle landings from British Airways, Aer Lingus and Air India, some of them aborting the attempt and going around for a second pass.

Heathrow's anemometer reported multiple gusts over 40 mph Monday, with peak gusts of 45 mph. Winds were even stronger in more exposed areas, with a gust of 78 mph observed on the Isle of Wight.

