Watch: Planes make harrowing landings in London amid 50 mph gusts from Storm Darragh

LONDON — Storm Darragh is not only keeping power and cleanup crews busy across the United Kingdom as it lashes England and Wales with damaging winds but also created some harrowing landings for planes arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport.

BigJetTV stationed a camera just outside the airport documenting dozens of flights’ wobbly landings amid fierce gusts nearing 50 mph.

STORM DARRAGH TURNS DEADLY IN ENGLAND AS FIERCE GUSTS TOP 80-90 MPH IN UK, IRELAND

The riveting footage showed multiple pilots fighting to keep the planes steady on final approach, but expertly sticking the landings. Though some pilots did abort landings to give it another try on a second pass.

The storm is blamed for at least one death so far in England, and knocking out power to about 600,000 people between Ireland, England and Wales. Gusts reached 93 mph at Wales’ Capel Curig and 92 mph in Aberdaron. Dublin hit 70 mph, while they reached 62 mph in Belfast.