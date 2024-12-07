Storm Darragh turns deadly in England as fierce gusts top 80-90 mph in UK, Ireland

PRESTON, England — A ferocious storm battering Ireland and the United Kingdom turned deadly as wind gusts topped 80-90 mph.

A man was killed in Preston when a tree fell across the A59 highway Saturday morning, smashing into his van, according to Lancashire Police. Wind gusts in the area were measured between 60-65 mph at times.

The cyclone, named Storm Darragh, brought even stronger winds to Ireland and the western shores of England and Wales.

Nearly 400,000 people were without power in Ireland Saturday morning, according to ESB Networks. Widespread gusts of 60-70 mph were reported across much of the nation. Gusts reached 70 mph in Dublin and 87 mph in Mace Head along the northwest coast.

"The impact is nationwide and there has been extensive damage to electricity infrastructure so far," ESB officials said in a news release Saturday. "From our experience of previous significant weather events, we anticipate restoration will take a number of days and it is likely that the areas worst affected will take longer."

Gusts were even stronger once Storm Darragh crossed the Irish Sea and reached the shores of Wales, where a rare "Red" Weather Warning was in effect. The UK’s Met Office reported peak gusts of 93 mph at Capel Curig and 92 mph in Aberdaron.

Damaging winds carried through the heart of England with gusts reaching 40-50 mph with some spots nearing 60 mph.

Pilots battled gusts nearing 50 mph while trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport, making for some white-knuckle moments.

At least 170,000 people were without power in Wales and England, according to PowerOutage.com.

Photos from across England showed numerous trees toppled and fences blown over as strong gusts swept the country.

Weather conditions were gradually improving from west to east over the weekend.