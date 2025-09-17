Watch: Florida deputies rescue driver, passenger from submerged car

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rescued from a submerged car over the weekend in southeastern Florida.

The incident occurred after the two were hit by another vehicle, sending their car off the road and into an embankment filled with water, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The car became nearly fully submerged, trapping both people inside. They were able to call 911, but due to a poor connection, their call dropped before they could relay exactly where they were.

Deputies were dispatched to the general area where the victims were located. However, due to the darkness of night and the submerged car being off of the road, the deputies could not initially find the victims.

But upon rolling down their window, they were able to hear a car horn sounding off in the distance by the embankment.

Police bodycam footage from the rescue shows the point of view of the deputies, as they made their way through the nearly waist-deep water and as the car horn blared in the distance.

The deputies followed the sound of the horn and then jumped into the water to reach the crash site. They then broke into the submerged vehicle and rescued the two victims.

"In times of such crisis, we have warriors," officials said. "Between our incredible dispatchers and our determined deputies, this became a clear case of our warriors working quickly and risking their own lives to save others."

They noted that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, as they are trying to find the vehicle that struck the victims and left the scene.