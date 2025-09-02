Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms over central Atlantic and could become hurricane this weekend

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm could strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the upcoming weekend.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Gabrielle has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.

The NHC said little change in strength is expected over the next two days, but some gradual intensification is expected over the weekend.

As of Wednesday, forecasters say Tropical Storm Gabrielle could strengthen into at least a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently located just over 1,000 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving north-northwest at 22 mph.

The NHC said that an "erratic" northwestward to west-northwestward motion at a slower speed is expected across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic Basin over the next few days.

The development of Gabrielle comes after a weekslong lull in activity in the tropics as the latter half of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins.

Two other areas under watch now in Atlantic

A tropical wave that pushed off the western coast of Africa behind Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is currently producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said that environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for further development, and if development were to occur, it would be slow.

Regardless of development, the system will produce areas of heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

The system currently has a low chance of development over the next seven days.

NHC tags another area to watch

On Wednesday afternoon, the NHC flagged another area to watch off Africa with low chances of development.

Forecast to move off the coast of Africa by Friday, the system could be slow to develop throughout the weekend as it moves west-northwest through the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.