Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic as coastal storm moves onshore

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Tropical Depression 7 forms, could become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by Wednesday night

Tropical Depression Seven formed in the central tropical Atlantic early Wednesday morning, and forecasters say the system could strengthen into Tropical Storm Gabrielle by the end of the day.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system could possibly become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday morning as it moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Seven.

(FOX Weather)



Final burst of rain for mid-Atlantic after coastal storm slams Virginia, North Carolina with high winds, flooding

Another day of heavy rain is expected in Virginia and other parts of the mid-Atlantic Wednesday as the powerful coastal storm that slammed North Carolina and Virginia with tropical-storm-force winds and flooding earlier this week has mostly come onshore.

The storm is not tropical in nature, but still, rain totals have been impressive, with Virginia Beach , Virginia, recording over 8 inches of rain since Monday, along with a 63-mph wind gust recorded on nearby Third Island, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Former Tropical Storm Mario fuels rare September rain threat in Southern California

Tropical moisture from former Tropical Storm Mario in the Eastern Pacific is expected to be pulled northward into Southern California by a weak upper-level low sitting off the coast. This setup will bring rare September rain to many locations across Southern California beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has highlighted parts of Southern California and the Desert Southwest for a risk of flash flooding on Thursday. For perspective on the rarity of September rain in this region, Los Angeles only averages 0.13 inches of rain for the entire month of September.

This graphic shows the rainfall forecast through Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Monster hail blasted by 70-mph winds leaves car in ruins alongside Nebraska highway

A car suffered significant damage when it was caught in a massive hailstorm in southern Nebraska Tuesday evening.

FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic found what was left of the vehicle about few miles outside of McCook as a supercell blasted the area with hailstones estimated over 3 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

