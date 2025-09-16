Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene, Blue Ridge Parkway reopens near Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A 26-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina reopened Monday, marking a major milestone in the state's recovery from Hurricane Helene, nearly a year after the historically devastating storm.

The National Park Service (NPS), which operates and maintains the 469-mile-long highway that is itself a national park, announced the reopening of a section from Asheville, North Carolina, to Mount Mitchell State Park.

The NPS said this project was the completion of an initial round of recovery projects underway to repair the numerous landslides that happened during and in the immediate aftermath of Helene.

That came the same day that North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein requested an additional $13.5 billion in additional aid from Congress. He estimated that the total damage caused by the hurricane totaled nearly $60 billion and impacted close to a third of the state's population.

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it is providing North Carolina an additional $64 million to support Helene recovery on top of some $3 billion in federal funding since President Donald Trump took office.

The reopening of this part of the Blue Ridge Parkway comes just in time for the peak of the fall foliage season, a major tourist attraction. According to the Parkway's website, it's considered by many as "America's Favorite Drive."

Monday's reopening included popular locations in the Craggy Gardens area, including the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, Craggy Pinnacle Trail and short sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail.

Several other attractions are still closed due to storm damage.

The NPS said it is prioritizing the restoration of road access on the Blue Ridge Parkway through a phased system, and new projects are now beginning in 45 remaining locations.

The NPS said major damage remains in the Linville Falls area, from milepost 317, south to Mount Mitchell State Park.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Helene impacted 885 miles of road on Forest Service property and completely destroyed 30% of roadways.

The NPS said visitors should still consult the Parkway's website when planning trips for the latest closures and conditions.

According to the NPS, the Parkway is the longest road planned as a single unit in the U.S., running the entire length of the Blue Ridge Mountains within the Appalachian Mountain range in North Carolina and Virginia.

