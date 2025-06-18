I-40 shut down along Tennessee-North Carolina border due to flooding, landslide months after Helene

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. - A significant stretch of Interstate 40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line was closed in both directions Wednesday evening after heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding and a landslide, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Doppler radar indicated that a locally heavy thunderstorm produced more than an inch of rain in a short period, leading to standing water along the main thoroughfare between Cosby, Tennessee, and Clyde, North Carolina.

Photos shared by TDOT showed a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles stopped in the mud and debris that had overtaken the interstate, rendering the roadway impassable.

Engineers were reported to be en route to assess the situation, but transportation officials warned that the closure could last for an extended period.

No injuries were immediately reported, but officials expressed concern about the risk of additional slides and unstable terrain in the surrounding area.

A nearby portion of I-40 was previously closed for more than four months following severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

While emergency repairs allowed for the interstate to reopen early in 2025, full restoration is expected to be a multi-year process and not finish before 2028.

Interstate 40 is a vital east-west corridor connecting the mountainous regions of eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

With the latest closure, drivers are now facing significant delays, with detours that may add an hour or more to travel times through the region.

Transportation officials are urging drivers to use I-81 and I-26 as an alternate route until the affected stretch of highway can safely reopen.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area after receiving reports of stranded motorists.

The alert has since been rescinded, but forecasters continue to emphasize the dangers of flash flooding during summer thunderstorms.

According to NWS forecasters, just six inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet, and a foot of floodwater is enough to carry away most vehicles.

Transportation officials are encouraging the public to stay up to date if their travels take them between Knoxville and Asheville.