Blue Ridge Parkway reopens critical stretch just ahead of fall foliage season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A three-mile long portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville reopened Thursday, marking the latest milestone on the road to recovery after Helene devastated western North Carolina.

Officials announced on Friday that road damage caused by a landslide near Devil’s Courthouse, a 5,720-foot rocky overlook near milepost 422, was repaired, making an 85-mile stretch from Asheville down to the southern end of the Parkway in Cherokee continuous once again.

This opens up national park sites, such as the Devil’s Courthouse, along with its popular eponymous trail.

The peak offers views of four states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee - and serves as a popular destination for fall foliage lovers.

More national park trails and sites along the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen as the NPS continues more rounds of recovery projects to address immense damage along the Parkway from Helene.

Park officials cautioned that although the section of the parkway is now open, hazards remain, including debris, washouts and damaged bridges.

In September 2024, Helene dropped up to 30 inches of rain – about four months' worth – in three days in some areas along the Parkway, resulting in at least 57 landslides that destroyed and cut off access to many parts of the 469-mile road.

While significant progress has been made on reopening key sections, the NPS reports that roughly 100 miles of the parkway remain closed for repairs.

The NPS said they are focusing on restoring road access through a phased system that would allow the public and contractors the ability to reach areas previously cut off. However, progress will take some time, due to challenges specific to the region.

"Parkway construction activity is complex and highly technical, including factors such as remoteness, challenging terrain, and reduced construction seasons due to ice and winter weather at higher elevations," the NPS said.

Much of the construction work is expected to continue through at least fall 2026, with efforts being dependent on weather conditions.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is the longest road planned as a single unit in the U.S., according to the NPS.

In addition to being a major artery through the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, the Parkway encompasses some of the oldest pre-historic and early European settlements in Virginia and North Carolina.

Road opens just in time for popular fall foliage season

The upcoming fall foliage season will be the first major test for renovated roadways and trails throughout the park system.

The changing of the leaves means big money for towns and communities that are fortunate to see the bright colors.

An expert with Appalachian State University estimated the annual event results in around a $30 billion economic impact in classic sightseeing areas across the country.

Spotty shades of yellows, oranges and reds typically begin in September across higher elevations of the Tar Heel State, with peak colors at elevations above 5,000 feet occurring in early October.

Typically, visitors to Devil’s Courthouse, along the Appalachians, experience the most vivid displays during the first two weeks of October before the leaves begin to brown and fall.

Changes in leaves occur due to trees receiving less light as days become shorter across North America.

The lack of chlorophyll helps reveal the colorful pigments before the connection between the leaf and the tree is weakened, causing it to fall.

Despite the devastation caused by Helene, local tourism groups are encouraging people to visit the region and have embarked on extensive ad campaigns to pique interest.

"Whether you're taking in the grandeur of the mountains, feeling a spark of creativity in Asheville’s art and music scene, or meeting the everyday heroes of western North Carolina, you’ll see how truly special this place is," said N.C. Governor Josh Stein.

The hurricane caused more than 250 deaths and produced around $80 billion in damage across the Southeast, according to NOAA estimates.