Massachusetts beachgoers urged to use caution after white shark attacks seal

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Two beaches near Plymouth, Massachusetts, reopened on Monday after a white shark attacked a seal in nearby waters.

The shark-seal incident occurred over the weekend off the neighborhood of Manomet Point, leading officials to shut down Plymouth White Horse Beach and Long Beach, which are located north of Manomet Point.

While the beaches have reopened, officials warn beachgoers of the ongoing potential for incidents with white sharks, as the peak for white shark activity occurs from August through October.

They provided the following guidance to help ensure a safe beach experience:

Keep in mind that sharks hunt seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore, where you can be helped should an incident with a shark occur.

Do not venture into the water by yourself – stay in a group.

Refrain from venturing into areas where there are seals or schools of fish.

Stay away from water you cannot see through.

Avoid splashing in the water.

Follow the guidance of lifeguards and other officials.

White sharks typically live in tropical and temperate waters throughout the western North Atlantic, such as the Caribbean Sea, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game.

The animals make their way along the eastern coast of the U.S. as they migrate seasonally.