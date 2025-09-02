Tropical Depression 7 could become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by Wednesday night

MIAMI – Tropical Depression Seven formed in the central tropical Atlantic early Wednesday morning, and forecasters say the system could strengthen into Tropical Storm Gabrielle by the end of the day.

The development of Tropical Depression Seven comes after a weekslong lull in activity in the tropics as we enter into the latter half of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Depression Seven.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression Seven has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with some higher gusts, and slow strengthening is expected.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms or hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified with numbers instead of names.

the forecast track for Tropical Depression Seven.

According to the NHC, the system could possibly become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday morning.

Tropical Depression Seven is currently located less than 1,200 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the west at 13 mph.

The NHC said a west-northwestward to northwestward motion across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic is expected over the next few days.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED? THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE EXPLAINED

New tropical wave in Atlantic has low chance of development

an area to watch for tropical development.

A tropical wave that pushed off the western coast of Africa behind Tropical Depression Seven is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is currently producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said that environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for further development, and if development were to occur, it would be slow.

Regardless of development, the system will produce areas of heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

The system currently has a low chance of development over the next seven days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.