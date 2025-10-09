Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Jerry prompts tropical storm alerts as East Coast braces for nor'easter

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Jerry impacted by wind shear as storm gets set to swirl past Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect for portions of the Leeward Islands as a struggling Tropical Storm Jerry continues to spin across the Atlantic but remains on track to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said that tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the watch area starting late Thursday and into Friday. About 2-4 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches is expected across the Leeward Islands and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Nor'easter could hammer East Coast with heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding this weekend

A powerful nor’easter is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend and pack heavy rain, high winds and bring coastal flooding to the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and potentially other parts of the Eastern Seaboard.

Anywhere from the Carolinas to southern New England is at risk of being impacted by the potentially strong coastal storm beginning Friday. Days of heavy rain, high winds, dangerous rip currents and high surf are likely if the storm develops as expected.

Phoenix, Grand Canyon National Park face flash flood threat due to surge of tropical moisture across Southwest

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Priscilla in the Eastern Pacific, in combination with other ingredients, are making for a wet, and potentially dangerous, weekend across portions of the Southwest, with some communities seeing more than 2 inches of rain by the time the event is over.

Computer forecast models show coverage and intensity of the precipitation is expected to increase as we approach and enter into the upcoming weekend, which is leading to fears of flash flooding through at least the start of next week.

Watch this: Hiker hides from moose in 'scary' encounter within Glacier National Park

A hiker captured the moment he nearly came face-to-face with a moose in Glacier National Park.

Nolan Lotulelei was filming while hiking in the Montana national park on Sept. 28 when he encountered the large bull moose.

