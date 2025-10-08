Hiker hides from moose in 'scary' encounter within Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont.– A hiker captured the moment he nearly came face-to-face with a moose in Glacier National Park.

Nolan Lotulelei was filming while hiking in the Montana national park on Sept. 28, when he encountered the large bull moose.

He quickly hid behind a tree to let the moose pass by, he told Storyful.

In the video, Lotulelei attempted to control his breathing, trying to stay quiet as the moose came into view.

The moose could be seen in the background, slowly approaching the tree with leaves crunching underfoot.

As the moose walked past Lotulelei, it stopped somewhere in front of the tree he was hiding behind.

Lotulelei remained still and quiet as he waited for the animal to continue walking by.

"I did not anticipate how scary it would be," Lotulelei said.

After about 15 tense seconds of pausing, the moose began moving again.

Lotulelei trained the camera to watch the moose go on.

Once the moose was a safe distance away, he ended the video.

Lotulelei wrote on TikTok that he was pretty sure the moose looked directly at him as it approached.

Moose are commonly seen in Montana and in Glacier National Park. Though not usually aggressive, moose have been known to charge at people when provoked, according to the National Forest Foundation.

Moose mating season usually occurs in September and October, and during mating season they can be more aggressive.

Galcier National Park Conservancy said when encountering a moose in the park, keep your distance whenever possible.