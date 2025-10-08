Hurricane Priscilla's remnants help fuel extended flood threat across desert Southwest

PHOENIX - The remnants of Hurricane Priscilla from over the Eastern Pacific, in combination with other ingredients, are making for a wet week and weekend across parts of the Southwest, with some communities eclipsing more than 2 inches of rainfall by the time the event is over.

Moisture from the former Category 2 hurricane began streaming into the region Tuesday, with even a few severe storms Wednesday.

Forecast models show coverage and intensity increasing through the weekend, which will lead to a heightened flash flood threat at least through Tuesday.

The foothill and mountain areas north and east of Phoenix appear to be in the greatest target zone, with the terrain helping to enhance rainfall rates.

Expected rainfall.

The rainfall is not associated with the annual monsoon, which officially ended last month, and is instead being driven by tropical moisture from the Pacific and energy from a dip in the jet stream farther north.

Although widespread urban flooding is not expected, the wet weather event is significant enough to trigger Flood Watches in communities between Las Vegas, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.

"Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, recent burn scars, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," National Weather Service staff warned.

Flood forecast.

According to forecasters, just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet, and a foot of floodwater can carry a car away.

In addition to the dangers, the prolonged wet weather event will have two primary benefits: drought relief and cooler temperatures.

More than 80% of the western U.S. is facing unusually dry conditions, with some communities officially in "exceptional drought" status – the most intense level of drought.

At this stage, communities typically face widespread crop losses, water shortages and significant fire risks.

U.S. Drought Monitor

With all the rainfall, the fire risk level is expected to drop along with temperatures.

Highs that climbed into the 90s earlier in the week will be held in the 80s as increased cloud cover and widespread rain move in.

Additional precipitation from Invest 90E, which will likely become Raymond over the next five days along the Mexican coastline, is also expected to stream into the Southwest, but not before the end of the weekend.