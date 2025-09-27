At least 3 dead, 1,000 propane tanks washed downstream in Arizona flash flooding

GLOBE, Ariz.– At least three people were killed, and a dangerous hazmat situation is underway in central Arizona, where flash flooding tore through the towns of Globe and Miami over the past few days.

Details on those killed have not been given, but city officials reported several vehicles were swept away in floodwaters. And as those floodwaters washed through town, they also carried approximately 1,000 propane tanks downstream, according to the Gila County Emergency Management office. Hazardous materials teams have swarmed the area to begin cleaning up and monitoring air quality, officials said.

MONSOON MOISTURE TRIGGERS FLOODING IN PHOENIX AREA

"Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks," Globe city officials posted on Facebook. "For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice."

Officials said in addition to hazmat teams, over 100 additional search and rescue crews are in the area looking for any others who may have been swept away.

"As you are all aware of, tonight our community has experienced an unthinkable, devastating flood event," Globe Mayor Al Gameros posted on social media. "Our primary objective tonight is search and rescue due to numerous vehicles that have been swept into the wash."

There is no word on whether there are any others currently missing.

Gameros says the city council will declare a state of emergency to help with the recovery efforts and has reached out to the state for additional help.

Globe was slammed by torrential rains from monsoon thunderstorms on Friday evening. A rain gauge at the Globe courthouse recorded 2.09 inches of rain in just 25 minutes.

Floodwaters also shut down Highway 60 through Globe and Miami through the night, but it reopened Saturday morning.