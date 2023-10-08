The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm to bring snow, flooding rain

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Coast-to-coast storm to impact 30 states

This week, a powerful system will impact more than 30 states, bringing impacts from coast to coast.

The first up for this coast-to-coast storm is the Pacific Northwest, where the storm system will move ashore in Washington, Oregon and Northern California and bring heavy rain and high-elevation snow.

Heavy rain and the potential for flooding will impact other portions of the country as the storm system moves east throughout the week ahead.

Impacts to the Pacific Northwest from the coast-to-coast storm.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical development possible in Atlantic as Mexico faces double trouble from Eastern Pacific storms

Showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Africa, dubbed Invest 92L, are being monitored for possible tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center says conditions appear conducive for gradual development and give it a high chance to form during the next several days.

Area of interest in the Atlantic.

In the Eastern Pacific, Lidia and Max could bring high winds and heavy rain to portions of Mexico by midweek. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued along the western coast of Mexico due to these storms.

Tropical Storm Lidia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the coast of west-central Mexico on Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Lidia's cone.

Farther south along the coastline, Tropical Storm Max is expected to make landfall later Monday along the coast of southwestern Mexico, where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued.

Max will bring heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in higher-terrain areas.

Tropical Storm Max's cone.

Less than a week until the annular solar eclipse

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from the Northwest to Texas.

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moon doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, known as annularity, the light from the Sun peaks out around the Moon, creating a "ring of fire."

