At least 100 killed in Afghanistan as multiple earthquakes up to magnitude 6.3 rock country

HERAT, Afghanistan – A series of strong earthquakes shook the northwestern region of Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least 100 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said the epicenter was located about 18 miles northeast of the Zinda Jan District in the Herat province of Afghanistan.

The first quake, and one of the strongest, began just after 11 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. ET) and registered a magnitude 6.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The WHO said at least eight aftershocks hit the area within five hours, including one with a magnitude of 5.5 a few minutes after the initial quake, another magnitude 6.3 about 20 minutes later and a 5.9 just about an hour after the original quake.

According to the WHO, approximately 500 people were injured. Many of them were in serious condition, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

More than 600 houses have been partially or fully damaged, at least 4,200 people have been affected and about 300 families have been displaced to Herat City, the WHO added.

A social media post by the relief group Afghan Red Crescent said they are sending teams toward the quake zone to help.