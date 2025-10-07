Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tracking 2 areas of tropical trouble as potential nor'easter brews

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Jerry likely to form in Atlantic this week

A tropical wave dubbed Invest 95L is now likely to become our next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry within the next day or so as the system spins across the Atlantic and approaches the Lesser Antilles.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 95L are showing continued signs of organization, and environmental conditions appear favorable for continued development of the system.

This graphic shows the latest information with Invest 95L in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



New tropical disturbance being tracked in Gulf

A disturbance off Central America has been highlighted for the possibility of tropical development as it moves into the Gulf of America this week.

The NHC said Tuesday that a disorganized area of showers and storms could slowly develop as it moves across Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche through Wednesday.

The outlook for a disturbance near Central America.

(FOX Weather)



Nor’easter threatens to bring heavy rain, high winds to East Coast this weekend

A powerful area of low pressure is expected to develop along the East Coast this weekend and pack heavy rain and high winds.

The coastal storm will likely be of the nor’easter variety, meaning it will pack strong winds that blow from the northeast and heavy precipitation. According to the FOX Forecast Center, computer models are in unusually strong agreement supporting the development of the system that remains several days away.

The timeline of possible impacts from a weekend nor'easter.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: King Tides, coastal flooding continue onslaught on North Carolina's Outer Banks

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray explains the ongoing threat to homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks and how coastal erosion has slowly taken homes from these communities. The King Tides and ongoing waves continue to threaten more homes this week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.