New area of possible tropical development flagged in Gulf

MIAMI – A disturbance off Central America has been highlighted for the possibility of tropical development as it moves into the Gulf of America this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that a disorganized area of showers and storms could slowly develop as it moves across the Yucatán Peninsula and Bay of Campeche through Wednesday.

Meteorologists have given the disturbance a low chance of developing.

The outlook for a disturbance near Central America.

"Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, and southern Mexico during the next few days," NHC forecasters wrote in their outlook.

Forecasters are also monitoring Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic, which has a high chance of development.

What is the Central American Gyre?

The disturbance has spun off what forecasters call the Central American Gyre, or CAG.

The broad area of low pressure typically develops once or twice during the early and late months of hurricane season.

A CAG can trigger a range of hazardous weather besides tropical cyclones, including torrential rain, flooding and mudslides.

About once every other year, a tropical cyclone emerges from one of these gyres and strengthens into a hurricane if atmospheric conditions allow.

Some of the most notable examples include Hurricane Michael (2018), which struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 hurricane after spending days embedded in a CAG. Tropical storms Amanda and Cristobal, both in 2020, also developed from similar setups, as did Tropical Storm Andrea in 2013 and Hurricane Ida in 2009.