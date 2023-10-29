The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast arctic blast to invade over 240 million Americans

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Halloween week arctic blast to invade over 240 millions from coast to coast

An outbreak of arctic air growing through the first half of the workweek promises to send temperatures to their lowest levels since the spring across much of the U.S., with the potential for parts of every state except Florida to reach the freezing mark. And for many, the introduction to the cold air will be quick and abrupt, with temperature drops of 10 to 20 degrees or more in just hours, if not minutes. The cold air invasion has already begun and will reach its maximum extent on Halloween and Wednesday, as more than 240 million Americans feel the chill.

Colder-than-average temperatures will spread across the U.S. through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee could see first snow of season

Along with the arctic air, Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee could also see their first measurable snow of the season this week, courtesy of a clipper system called a "Manitoba Mauler." A Manitoba Mauler may sound like a Halloween movie, but it is actually a clipper system that forms in Manitoba, Canada – similar to an "Alberta Clipper" but originating in a different Canadian province. The FOX Forecast Center predicts the snow will arrive in Minneapolis Monday night, then slide east into Chicago and Milwaukee on Tuesday. While less than an inch is expected in those cities, it would be the first snow of the season and a reminder that winter is less than two months away.

Snowfall forecast through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Invest 96L near the Bahamas has short window to develop as Caribbean Sea also watched for development

An area of low pressure east-northeast of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, dubbed Invest 96L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), has only a short window to develop in the next day or so as the system moves slowly west-northwestward and then turns northward and northeastward. If the system can manage to get itself organized and contains sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named Tropical Storm Vince.

In the eastern Caribbean Sea, an area of disturbed weather has formed, and the NHC says environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development as it moves westward toward the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea. It currently has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next seven days.

An overview of the tropics in the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

