Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Man missing at sea for days found alive adrift in life raft in middle of Pacific

The Coast Guard was notified of the missing vessel earlier this week and launched an extensive search covering 14,000 square miles off the coast over eight hours before suspending the search Wednesday. However, on Thursday night, another vessel found a life raft about 70 miles northwest off Cape Flattery, Wash and west of Vancouver Island.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather multimedia journalist Robert Ray witnesses first-hand how members of the U.S. Guard go above and beyond to protect America's coastline.   04:25

FOX Weather takes flight with US Coast Guard and learns hurricane preparedness

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Robert Ray witnesses first-hand how members of the U.S. Guard go above and beyond to protect America's coastline.  

SEATTLE – A mariner whose boat went missing at sea several days ago off the Washington coast was found alive adrift in a life raft dozens of miles from shore, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A second man remains missing.

The 43-foot Evening left Westport, Washington, on Oct. 12 with two people on board, according to the Coast Guard. The boat was scheduled to return home on Oct. 15 but never made it.

Coast Guard Rescue off Washington

A good Samaritan vessel finds a missing mariner adrift in a life raft far off the Washington coast on Oct. 26, 2023

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The Coast Guard was notified of the missing vessel earlier this week and launched an extensive search covering 14,000 square miles off the coast over eight hours before suspending the search Wednesday, the agency said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

However, on Thursday night, another vessel found a life raft about 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery, Washington and west of Vancouver Island. 

Inside was one of the missing mariners, the Coast Guard said. The Good Samaritan vessel contacted the Canadian Coast Guard, which flew the man to British Columbia for treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard said he's reportedly in stable condition.

Missing Vessel Evening

43 foot vessel Evening that went missing off the Washington coast on Oct. 12, 2023.

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The second mariner remains missing at sea. The Coast Guard is still investigating what happened to the Evening.

Tags
Loading...