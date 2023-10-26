The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Otis leaves Acapulco in ruins

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Calamity left by deadly Hurricane Otis in Acapulco comes into focus

Nearly 30 people were killed by Hurricane Otis as the Category 5 storm slammed into the popular resort town of Acapulco, Mexico. Images of utter devastation have emerged. Videos show people huddled in a hotel bathroom for shelter as the storm raged outside. "Acapulco has been destroyed," one man said in a video showing the catastrophe.

Winter storms dealing one-two punch to central US

The first major winter storm of the season has already dumped at least a foot of snow in a swath that stretches from Montana to North Dakota. Now, forecasters are turning their attention to another winter storm that appears to be headed to areas just south of there this weekend – from Colorado to northwest Iowa. Some of the precipitation could fall as ice, as well.

The snow forecast for the central U.S.

First arctic blast of season arrives in time for Halloween

The first big batch of cold air this season is set to spill into the U.S. this weekend. The chill will be felt in Montana first on Friday and then spread south through the weekend. By Halloween, the cold air will have made it to places such as Chicago and Houston.

Where below-average temperatures are expected for the next three days.

