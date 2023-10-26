Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Otis leaves Acapulco in ruins

Start your day with the latest weather news – The ferocious winds of Category 5 Hurricane Otis left an unbelievable disaster behind after plowing through Acapulco, Mexico.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Hurricane Otis blamed for 27 deaths in Mexico

Acapulco, known as the Pearl of the Pacific, is recovering after being pummeled by deadly Hurricane Otis, the most powerful storm on record for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Calamity left by deadly Hurricane Otis in Acapulco comes into focus

Nearly 30 people were killed by Hurricane Otis as the Category 5 storm slammed into the popular resort town of Acapulco, Mexico. Images of utter devastation have emerged. Videos show people huddled in a hotel bathroom for shelter as the storm raged outside. "Acapulco has been destroyed," one man said in a video showing the catastrophe.

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  A woman walks among the debris left after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023.
    A woman walks among the debris left after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. (RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP)

  Mexico Otis
    View of damages following the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico's beach resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a "total disaster." (RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  A looter carries a shopping cart full of goods stolen from a supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    A looter carries a shopping cart full of goods stolen from a supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting his is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023.
    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting his is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023. Mexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco on Wednesday after a powerful hurricane left a trail of destruction and tourists stranded. (RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

  View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
    View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

Winter storms dealing one-two punch to central US

The first major winter storm of the season has already dumped at least a foot of snow in a swath that stretches from Montana to North Dakota. Now, forecasters are turning their attention to another winter storm that appears to be headed to areas just south of there this weekend – from Colorado to northwest Iowa. Some of the precipitation could fall as ice, as well.

(FOX Weather)

 

First arctic blast of season arrives in time for Halloween

The first big batch of cold air this season is set to spill into the U.S. this weekend. The chill will be felt in Montana first on Friday and then spread south through the weekend. By Halloween, the cold air will have made it to places such as Chicago and Houston.

(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

If you hate raking leaves, here’s a legitimate reason you can use to get out of it. Lou Meyer, an arborist at the Davey Tree Expert Company, makes the case for both leaving your leaves and raking them.

Lou Meyer, Arborist at The Davey Tree Expert Company, joined FOX Weather to discuss a few reasons why you should and shouldn't rake your leaves and other tips to care for your lawn this fall.

Should you rake your leaves?

Lou Meyer, Arborist at The Davey Tree Expert Company, joined FOX Weather to discuss a few reasons why you should and shouldn't rake your leaves and other tips to care for your lawn this fall.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

