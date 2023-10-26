Watch: Women shield children in bathroom as Hurricane Otis’ ferocious winds howl outside Acapulco resort

Hurricane Otis’ destruction was felt at resorts up and down the Mexican coastline and video taken before the height of the storm shows the level of destruction.

Hurricane Otis was estimated to be a Category 5 cyclone when it made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday, sparing little in its path.

Buildings big and small sustained damage and that included the Hotsson Hotel, which prides itself on its waterfront views of Acapulco Bay.

Video taken before landfall of the storm showed people huddling in an interior room as windows were blown out, and witnesses said it felt like the building was depressurized.

Included in the group were children that were protected by adults from the elements.

"I am writing to you from the Hotsson Hotel in Acapulco. We have been in terror for an hour. The hurricane is destroying everything, the water entered the room on the 8th floor. The noise in the air is impressive, glass in the rooms is breaking, the hotel moves as if it were an earthquake," Erik Fellini wrote while riding out the hurricane.

‘ACAPULCO HAS BEEN DESTROYED’: HURRICANE OTIS BLAMED FOR 27 DEATHS AS SURVIVORS RECOVER FROM HISTORIC STORM

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Scenes of similar damage were repeated at other resorts in the city of more than a million people, as many believe the region was caught off guard by the storm system’s rapid intensification.

According to initial data from the National Hurricane Center, Otis winds strengthened by at least 115 mph during a period of just 24 hours.

"Not one fancy, modern computer model showed the off-the-charts rapid intensification," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

HOW DID HURRICANE OTIS' RECORD INTENSIFICATION CATCH ADVANCED FORECAST MODELS BY SURPRISE?

Otis was the strongest hurricane to impact the region since Hurricane Pauline left hundreds dead and thousands homeless in 1997.

National Guard troops continue to clear hundreds of miles of roadway around the region so first responders can reach the hardest hit areas.