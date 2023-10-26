Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Whale knocks man off surfboard in 'one-in-a-million' incident

Breen, 55, said he feared for his life when the whale dragged him down by the board leash attached to his leg.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Man knocked off surfboard by whale grateful to survive 'one-in-a-million' incident

Video shot by Australian Jason Breen on Wednesday shows the moment a whale knocks the wing surfer off of his board.

Shot with his GoPro, the video begins with views of a beautiful day off the coast of Mona Vale, New South Wales in Australia. It shows dark blue waters with Breen’s board, wing and left foot in the frame.

Then, a whale quickly emerges from the water and crashes into Breen and his board. 

The whale surfaces near Breen's wing surf board. Oct. 25, 2023.

In less than two seconds, the whale has hurled its body against Breen, who is brought down into the water by the weight of the animal.

"I just got hit by a whale!" he can be heard saying in the video, after he makes his way back onto his board.

The moment the whale's body slams against Breen. Oct. 25, 2023.

Breen, 55, said he feared for his life when the whale dragged him down by the board leash attached to his leg.

"Luckily, I felt the leash break and from there I got released from under the whale’s body and was able to come to surface and thank my lucky stars that something that’s not supposed to break broke and ringed the webbing out," Breen said to a local media outlet.

Breen right after the incident. Oct. 26, 2023.

"The whole thing was unusual, one in a million – it’s a massive ocean, and there was a guy on a headland who just happened to be filming by coincidence and my GoPro, I wasn’t pointing or filming so to get the footage was amazing," Breen added.

Breen did not suffer any injuries and was able to return to shore after the incident.

