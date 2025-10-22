Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Melissa to become Caribbean hurricane as lake-effect rain event unfolds

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Melissa to bring 'significant' risk of flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect across portions of the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Melissa slowly churns over the region and gains strength while bringing flooding rain to Hispaniola and Jamaica.

Forecasters say Melissa will likely become a hurricane, and it could even strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane in the coming days as it tracks in the direction of Jamaica and the southwestern portions of Haiti later this week and into the weekend.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Melissa.

(FOX Weather)



Long-duration lake-effect rain event unfolds across Great Lakes

A low-pressure system over the Great Lakes region will trigger the development of lake-effect rain bands on the eastern sides of lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario and the southern side of Lake Superior.

The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo, New York, and Cleveland are describing the setup as a "long-duration" and "prolonged" lake-effect rain event, respectively. A widespread 1-2 inches of rain, with locally up to 3 inches, is expected along the Interstate 90 corridor between Buffalo and Cleveland through the end of the week.

The rain forecast for the Great Lakes.

(FOX Weather)



Atmospheric river forecast to bring deluge of rain, snow and potential flooding to Pacific Northwest

Light rain is forecast for much of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday ahead of a more powerful atmospheric river that is set to slam into the region later this week, which, when all is said and done, could drop several inches of rain in coastal areas and several feet of snow at higher elevations.

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat has been issued by NOAA's Weather Prediction Center for the Northern California coast, coastal Oregon and parts of western Washington for Friday and Saturday.

The rain forecast for the West Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Woman shoved into oncoming traffic by powerful wind gust in New Zealand

Strong winds in New Zealand blew a woman into the middle of traffic on Tuesday morning.

Footage of the incident shows the woman slowly walking toward the crosswalk of an intersection in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. Then, a gust of wind from behind her pushes the woman into the street, where she tumbles forward on the concrete street and rolls into oncoming traffic.

