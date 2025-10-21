Watch: Woman shoved into oncoming traffic by powerful wind gust in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Strong winds in New Zealand blew a woman into the middle of traffic on Tuesday morning.

Footage of the incident shows the woman slowly walking toward the crosswalk of an intersection in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand.

Then, a gust of wind from behind her pushes the woman into the street, where she tumbles forward on the concrete street and rolls into oncoming traffic.

There was no word if the woman suffered any injuries.

Her experience occurred as an orange-level Strong Wind Warning was issued for the area – the nation's second-highest alert level. During that period of the warning, a man was critically injured by a falling branch in a Wellington suburb and later died, according to the New Zealand Police.

Wellington's Airport reported more than 12 hours of gusts over 40 mph Tuesday, including a peak gust of 62 mph.

A Strong Wind Warning has been issued once again for Wellington and other areas in New Zealand for Thursday, the MetService said.

Officials noted that gales of over 85 mph are in the forecast, potentially causing damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.