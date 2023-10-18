The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2 storms being tracked in tropics

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Norma, Tammy being tracked as tropics heat up

There are two systems that forecasters are keeping tabs on in the tropics. One is in the Atlantic, while the other is in the Pacific. The newest one is Tropical Storm Tammy in the Atlantic, which has prompted alerts in parts of the Caribbean.

The latest info on Tropical Storm Tammy.

(FOX Weather)



The other is Hurricane Norma in the Pacific, which rapidly strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane overnight and appears to be headed for Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. It’s possible that what is left of Norma could bring some rain to parts of Texas next week.

The latest info on Hurricane Norma.

(FOX Weather)



New York’s weekend washout streak to continue

For the seventh weekend in a row, New York City could see its weekend washed out as a coastal storm is expected to develop near the Northeast. The heaviest rain will likely fall across interior sections of New England, with Maine and New Hampshire picking up the most rain through Sunday.

The rainfall forecast for the Northeast and New England through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Windy weather creates wild scenes in Montana

Howling winds blew across the northern Plains on Tuesday, which led to scenes that could be taken right out of a classic western movie. The 60-mph winds blew tumbleweeds into piles in front of homes in Great Falls, Montana. Some piles reached up to the roofs of houses.

