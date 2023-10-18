Watch: Hawaii family rescues pig swimming two miles offshore in the Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU, Hawaii – June Mellor and her family were out on their boat on Sunday when they came across a pig swimming in the ocean near the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

About two miles from shore in Kaneohe Bay, they saw something 2–3 feet long floating in the water. The family initially thought it was a log and were shocked to discover it was a pig.

"We were just baffled, looking all around like, ‘Where did you come from? How did you get out here?’" Mellor said.

Mellor and her family began attempting to capture the pig, a feat that lasted about 45 minutes, ending when her son managed to string a rope around the animal.

She noted her family’s concern about whether the pig was feral and if she would try to bite them. Their fears were then assuaged when it collapsed as soon as the pig landed in the boat.

PIXY THE PIG AMONG ANIMALS PLUCKED FROM HURRICANE IAN'S FLOODWATERS IN FLORIDA

The pig joined the family on their outing at a sandbar, spending time with them for about two hours. Mellor said they tried to feed her tangerines and give her fresh water, but she was not interested.

When the family returned to shore and found a spot along the edge of a wooden area for the pig, she perked up, according to Mellor. She then sniffed around and disappeared into the woods.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Given the pig’s incredible tale of survival, the family dubbed her "Miracle."

"Just thankful that we were out there, and we spotted her, and she survived long enough for us to rescue her," Mellor said.