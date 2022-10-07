Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida

ARCADIA, Fla. – Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.

Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. The storm not only pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore through buildings, but also dumped more than a foot of rain that flooded inland parts of the Florida Peninsula.

HURRICANE IAN: BY THE NUMBERS

According to a statement from officials at American Humane, the group dispatched a team to Florida after Ian made landfall aimed at rescuing animals that were caught in the fallout from the storm.

"Our team will be working tirelessly to do everything it can to rescue the precious animals caught in the wake of this destruction and help the resilient people of Florida come back from this stronger than ever," Robin Ganzert, the group’s CEO and president, said in the statement.

In a video posted Thursday, teams from American Humane are seen wading into waist-deep water in Arcadia, Florida, to pull a pot-bellied pig named Pixy from a flooded farm.

Tweets from American Humane show images of other animals, such as goats, horses, a chicken and cows, being rescued from floodwaters in Florida.

