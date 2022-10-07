Search

Extreme Weather
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida

American Humane says teams have been in the area since Ian slammed into Southwest Florida last week.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Farm animals stranded in rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters were rescued by members of the American Humane in Arcadia, Florida. Footage shows a pot-bellied pig named Pixy being taken to safety. (Credit: American Humane / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX) 00:36

Pot-bellied pig rescued from Ian floodwaters

Farm animals stranded in rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters were rescued by members of the American Humane in Arcadia, Florida. Footage shows a pot-bellied pig named Pixy being taken to safety. (Credit: American Humane / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

ARCADIA, Fla. – Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.

Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. The storm not only pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore through buildings, but also dumped more than a foot of rain that flooded inland parts of the Florida Peninsula.

HURRICANE IAN: BY THE NUMBERS

According to a statement from officials at American Humane, the group dispatched a team to Florida after Ian made landfall aimed at rescuing animals that were caught in the fallout from the storm.

"Our team will be working tirelessly to do everything it can to rescue the precious animals caught in the wake of this destruction and help the resilient people of Florida come back from this stronger than ever," Robin Ganzert, the group’s CEO and president, said in the statement.

In a video posted Thursday, teams from American Humane are seen wading into waist-deep water in Arcadia, Florida, to pull a pot-bellied pig named Pixy from a flooded farm.

Tweets from American Humane show images of other animals, such as goats, horses, a chicken and cows, being rescued from floodwaters in Florida.

SISTER FIGHTS HURRICANE IAN'S RISING FLOODWATERS TO SAVE DISABLED BROTHERS

