New York to be soaked with 7th straight wet weekend as Northeast coastal storm looms

NEW YORK – As the next cross-country storm approaches, yet another wet weekend awaits millions of Americans in the Northeast.

A storm is moving through the upper Mississippi Valley and Midwest on Wednesday as a clipper system dives south out of Canada.

The FOX Forecast Center said this system is currently causing rain showers from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes and will continue moving eastward on Thursday. The storm is expected to produce rain of varying intensity from the eastern Great Lakes down to the Southeast.

WHAT IS AN ALBERTA CLIPPER?

A clipper system out of Canada is bringing a storm to the Midwest and upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Low pressure developing near the coast will likely produce another relative focus for rain in the coastal mid-Atlantic by Saturday, the FOX Forecast Center said. However, there is still uncertainty in the location of the heaviest rain amounts, which will depend on the track, intensity and speed of the low.

"The Northeast is not just a one-hit-wonder. It's Friday because the weather system pushing in from the West, and then Saturday and Sunday because that area of low pressure that's kind of consolidating and riding up from the South," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So it's a bummer."

For New York City, it’s been a string of rainy weekends dousing outdoor activities. This upcoming storm will be the seventh consecutive weekend Central Park has recorded measurable rain. New York has received more rain since Aug. 1 than Seattle has for its entire year.

Forecast models indicate that there will be at least some moist inflow from the Atlantic ahead of the system, which may enhance rain amounts.

7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN

"We got 1 to 2 inches of rain for northern New England (in the forecast)," Merwin said. "Last weekend, New England kind of got a break. This weekend, we're looking at almost a washout if you live north of New York City."

Parts of the Northeast could see up to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas of Maine.

(FOX Weather)



A minimal risk for flash flooding has been introduced from parts of northern and eastern New York state through central and northern New England, representing the best overlap of heaviest rain potential.

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

Here's a look at the flash flood threat Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



"I don't think we'll see severe weather, but the reason why thunderstorm icons are popping up for coastal Massachusetts on Saturday is because of how close that low is going to be in our coastal communities," Merwin said.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday for Boston.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said surface low intensification will also support the potential for a period of brisk to strong winds at least through Sunday. Depending on the system's evolution and track, there may be some snowfall in the highest elevations of the Adirondacks of New York, Green Mountains of Vermont and White Mountains of New Hampshire from late Sunday into Monday.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF A WHITE HALLOWEEN?

"The strongest winds are on the backside of that low pressure, which is right now moving through North Dakota," Merwin said. "These are hurricane-force wind gusts. We have High Wind Warnings in effect for eastern portions of Montana and stretching across South Dakota."

Here's a look at the top wind reports from Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



On the bright side, things clear up just in time for Monday as the current weather system moves away from the area. Next week will feature a more stable atmosphere over the East, leading to a drier and more comfortable weather pattern for the following days – great news for anyone who has outdoor activities or travel planned.