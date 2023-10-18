Watch: Montana homes buried under tumbleweed blown in by 60-plus mph wind gusts

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – What a mess!

Ferocious winds around Great Falls, Montana, Tuesday blew in piles of tumbleweeds, leaving them stacked high against homes in one neighborhood.

The tumbleweed covered sidewalks and yards. Some piles rose so high that they flowed over the roofs of homes, causing them to nearly disappear under the mountain of prickly beige brush.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A low pressure system sweeping across the northern Plains brought High Wind Warnings to the area.

Gusts around Montana and the Dakotas reached 65-85 mph Tuesday with Fryburg, North Dakota reporting an 84 mph gust and a 72 mph gust in Augusta, Montana. Great Falls reported a peak gust of 62 mph at their local airport weather station.