Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Development odds increase for Caribbean disturbance

Top weather news for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Hurricane season is not over yet. There are two tropical threats set up in the Atlantic right now. Both have a low chance of development, but the odds are slowly increasing for one spinning in the western Caribbean Sea.

Weather in America: October 18, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, October 18, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Development odds increase again for Caribbean disturbance 95L

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are continuing to monitor the progress of Invest 94L in the Atlantic and have now designated a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea as Invest 95L, which could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm near Central America.

Both disturbances have a low chance of development, but those odds have slowly been increasing for Invest 95L.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the hostile atmospheric conditions over the Florida and northern Gulf of Mexico should keep any potential tropical systems from threatening the U.S. for the foreseeable future. 

The Atlantic basin hurricane season is nearing its endgame and will go down in the record books as an unusual year - U.S. impacts were well above average, but many long-range hurricane outlooks appear to have missed the mark as far as predicting the number of storms, expecting nearly double what has occurred so far.

Here's what we can expect to see as hurricane season enters its final weeks.

Winter outlook: La Nina set to emerge

Winter will be here before we know it, and the emergence of a La Niña weather pattern could have an impact on the types of winter weather conditions we see in the U.S.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 and broke down different temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming season, as well as expected changes to drought conditions across the country. 

Take a look through the gallery below that breaks down some of the main information you need to know. 

    This graphic breaks down some of the main information from the Winter Weather Outlook released by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

    This graphic breaks down some of the main information from the Winter Weather Outlook released by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

Watch: Bucket used to rescue bulldog trapped in flooded home

Florida officers saved a family of three and their pet bulldog from Hurricane Milton flooding last week.

Footage from a deputy's bodycam shows a creative approach to rescuing the bulldog – specifically, by placing the animal in a bucket.

Officers use bucket to rescue bulldog trapped in home flooded after Hurricane Milton

Police bodycam footage shows deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office taking a creative approach to save a bulldog from Milton flooding last week. 

Florida reports spike in flesh-eating bacteria cases following recent hurricanes

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria have seen an unusual spike following impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, data from the Florida Department of Health shows. 

According to the health department, 70 cases have so far been reported in 2024, with 11 deaths – figures that are similar to 2022 when Hurricane Ian damaged Collier and Lee counties.

The health department attributed a rise in cases in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties to the impacts of the recent hurricanes.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida

 In this aerial view, a person walks through floodwaters that inundated a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

